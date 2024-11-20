7th Annual FrankTown Festival of Lights

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 7th Annual Festival of Lights drive-thru light show benefitting FrankTown Open Hearts runs November 22-December 31. They are open nightly from 5-9pm at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center in Franklin.

On this segment of MorningLine, Nick Beres sits down with FrankTown Open Hearts Executive Director Chris Barnhill to discuss the light show as well as FrankTown's work with inner-city youth.

