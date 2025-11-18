8th Annual FrankTown Festival of Lights

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 8th Annual Festival of Lights drive-thru light show benefitting FrankTown Open Hearts runs November 21-December 31. They are open nightly from 5-9pm at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center in Franklin.

NEW THIS YEAR: FREE PHOTOS WITH SANTA!

On this segment of MorningLine, Nick Beres sits down with FrankTown Open Hearts Executive Director Chris Barnhill to discuss the light show as well as FrankTown's work with inner-city youth.

Visit franktownlights.com for tickets.

This segment was paid for by FrankTown Open Hearts.