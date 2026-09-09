NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Life's challenges can sometimes be difficult but there is help out there. The 988 Lifeline is available 24/7/365. Conversations are free and confidential. 988 can also help you navigate finding support for a friend or loved one.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by Kelly Bombardier, VP of Crisis Services for Centerstone in collaboration with Mental Health America of the Mid South, to discuss the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

How to access support through 988:

Call or text 988, press 0 to talk to a Counselor

Chat with 988lifeline.org

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

https://www.tn.gov/behavioral-health/crisis/988.html

Centerstone Crisis Services

Mental Health America of the Mid South

This episode was paid for by Mental Health America of the Mid South.

Mental Health America of the MidSouth is a local non-profit with a mission to advocate for their community’s mental wellbeing through education.