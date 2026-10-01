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ACLU FIGHTING FOR THE RIGHTS OF ALL TENNESSEANS

Executive Director Miriam R. Nemeth and Roshan Neil, Policy Director from the ACLU-TN give the latest information about the Death Penalty, Flock cameras, Redistricting, Education and more.
Miriam R. Nemeth, Executive Director of ACLU of Tennessee and Roshan Neil, Policy Director for ACLU of Tennessee are our guests.
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The ACLU Capital Punishment Project actively challenges the death penalty across the United States. With the second botched execution in Tennessee within 6 months, all eyes are on the state and how it proceeds with executions. Gov. Bill Lee has placed a moratorium on all state executions. Executive Director of ACLU-TN Miriam R. Nemeth and Policy Director Roshan Neil give the ACLU's position on the death penalty as well as other issues concerning Tennesseans- LPR Flock cameras and privacy, redistricting and restoring voter rights, November election information, and Education.

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