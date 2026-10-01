ACLU FIGHTING FOR THE RIGHTS OF ALL TENNESSEANS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The ACLU Capital Punishment Project actively challenges the death penalty across the United States. With the second botched execution in Tennessee within 6 months, all eyes are on the state and how it proceeds with executions. Gov. Bill Lee has placed a moratorium on all state executions. Executive Director of ACLU-TN Miriam R. Nemeth and Policy Director Roshan Neil give the ACLU's position on the death penalty as well as other issues concerning Tennesseans- LPR Flock cameras and privacy, redistricting and restoring voter rights, November election information, and Education.