NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Do you agree with SCOTUS's ruling on Affirmative Action? What is the impact on SCOTUS's ruling on Tennessee Colleges and Universities? Today on MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Dr. Matthew Shaw, Assistant Professor of Law and Assistant Professor of Public Policy and Education at Vanderbilt University to talk about Affirmative Action.
Posted at 11:18 AM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 12:18:11-04
