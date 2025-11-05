Alzheimer's Awareness and Caregiver Support

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.

Mental Health America of the MidSouth is focusing on supporting the caregivers who play such a vital role in the lives of those with Alzheimer’s.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by Lynn Wood, Certified Dementia Specialist and Caregiver Support Coordinator for Mental Health America of the MidSouth, to discuss Alzheimer's and support for caregivers.

Visit MHAMidSouth.org for more information.

This episode is paid for by Mental Health America of the MidSouth.