Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+MorningLine

Actions

Alzheimer's Awareness and Caregiver Support

November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. Mental Health America of the MidSouth is focusing on supporting the caregivers who play such a vital role in the lives of those with Alzheimer’s. On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by Lynn Wood, Certified Dementia Specialist and Caregiver Support Coordinator for Mental Health America of the MidSouth, to discuss Alzheimer's and support for caregivers. Visit https://mhamidsouth.org/ for more information. This episode is paid for by Mental Health America of the MidSouth.
MorningLine: Alzheimer's Awareness and Caregiver Support pt1
MorningLine: Alzheimer's Awareness and Caregiver Support pt2
MorningLine: Alzheimer's Awareness and Caregiver Support pt3
MorningLine: Alzheimer's Awareness and Caregiver Support pt4
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.

Mental Health America of the MidSouth is focusing on supporting the caregivers who play such a vital role in the lives of those with Alzheimer’s.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by Lynn Wood, Certified Dementia Specialist and Caregiver Support Coordinator for Mental Health America of the MidSouth, to discuss Alzheimer's and support for caregivers.

Visit MHAMidSouth.org for more information.

This episode is paid for by Mental Health America of the MidSouth.

5 plus schedule

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.