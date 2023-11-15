Watch Now
Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

On this episode of MorningLine, Mental Health America of the MidSouth's Caregiver Support Program Coordinator, Lynn Wood, joins Nick Beres to offer advice for family members assisting loved ones who are living with dementia. This episode is sponsored by Mental Health America of the Mid South.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Do you have a loved one who is living with Alzheimer's Disease or dementia? Did you know that Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia? An estimated 6.7 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's in 2023.

