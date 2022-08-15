WTVF-NASHVILLE — Nick Beres is joined by Professor Carol Ziegler with Vanderbilt Institute for Global Health & Family to discuss whether infectious diseases are linked to climate hazards on this episode of MorningLine.
Are Infectious Diseases Linked to Climate Hazards?
Posted at 2:55 PM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 15:55:47-04
