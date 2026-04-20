Are you facing eviction?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What are your legal rights as a renter? What should you do if you are facing eviction?

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres welcomes Anne Boatner and Elizabeth Leiserson from Nashville's Eviction Right to Counsel Program to discuss your rights as a renter.

Contact Information:

· Legal Aid Society:

Call 833-837-HOME to connect with our hotline. Be sure you leave your name, phone number, D.O.B, email address, AND if you have an upcoming court date. You may also be asked to provide a copy of your lease and payment receipts. https://las.org/evictionhelp/

· Hispanic Bar:

Call 615-701-7957 or visit nashvillehispanicbar.org/help.

· AMAC:

Provides translation help. Call 615-988-6460.

· Rooftop Nashville:

Apply for help online at https://www.rooftopnashville.org/apply-for-assistance/. Check back regularly. The online portal reopens as funding is available.

· Nashville Conflict Resolution Center:

For information about scheduling mediation, call 615-333-8400 or email info@nashvilleconflict.org.