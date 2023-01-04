Ask the Personal Trainer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by personal trainer and fitness coach, Gerell Webb to discuss meeting your fitness goals in the new year. For more information, visit https://thegerellwebb.com/ or email itrain365fit@gmail.com.
