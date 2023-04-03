Ask the Psychologist

Watch Now
Dr. Anna Wallace - Licensed Psychologist, Health Service Provider
Posted at 10:22 AM, Apr 03, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Dr. Anna Wallace, a Licensed Psychologist and Health Service Provider to discuss how we are feeling after such a tough news week in Middle Tennessee. For more information about Dr. Wallace, click here.

