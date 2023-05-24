Watch Now
Ask the Sheriff - May 2023

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff, Daron Hall to talk about the education grant that his office received and how it will impact inmates.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff, Daron Hall, to talk about the education grant that his office received and how it will impact inmates. Also, learn how you can help provide clothes for residents of the Behavioral Care Center.
