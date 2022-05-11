NASHVILLE, tenn. (WTVF) —On today's MorningLine we are joined by Vice Mayor Shulman to discuss a number of topics, including the proposed budget, recent laws passed by our legislators and how they could impact Nashville, and we also talk about the lack of affordable housing in the city. Be sure to watch to learn more.
Ask The Vice Mayor (May 2022) : MorningLine
Jim Shulman- Metro Nashville Vice-Mayor
Posted at 11:57 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 12:57:15-04
