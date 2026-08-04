Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+MorningLine

Actions

August 2026 Metro Council Update

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres welcomes Vice Mayor and President of Nashville Metro Council, Angie E. Henderson, to discuss some of the items on the agenda for the August 4, 2026 Nashville Metro Council meeting.
MorningLine: August 2026 Metro Council Update pt1
MorningLine: August 2026 Metro Council Update pt2
MorningLine: August 2026 Metro Council Update pt3
MorningLine: August 2026 Metro Council Update pt4
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Should Broadway be closed to car traffic? What is the latest on the proposed data center near the Nashville zoo?

On this episode of MorningLine, host NIck Beres welcomes Vice Mayor and President of Nashville Metro Council, Angie E. Henderson, to discuss some of the items on the agenda for the August 4, 2026 Nashville Metro Council meeting.

CLICK HERE to see the full agenda for tonight's meeting

For more information or to contact your Council Member, visit Nashville.gov/Council

5 plus schedule

Get the news you need from the station you trust.

Get the news you need from the station you trust.