NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, it is April is Autism Acceptance Month in Tennessee. Nick Beres is joined by Jessica Moore, Executive Director, and Chris Sabis, Board President, of Autism Tennessee to discuss their organization and common misconceptions of Autism.
Click here for more information about the 50/50 Raffle.
Posted at 9:48 AM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 10:48:05-04
