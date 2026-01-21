Avoiding Scams in 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you think “it won't happen to me,” think again. Scammers are getting smarter and today we have tips on how you can stay one step ahead in 2026.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres sits down with Robyn Householder, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky to discuss scams.

Visit https://www.bbb.org/ for more information.

Remember to report any suspected scams to BBB Scam Tracker: https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker

For additional questions, contact BBB at info@gobbb.org or call (615) 242-4222