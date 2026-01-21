Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
57  WX Alerts
NewsChannel 5+MorningLine

Actions

Avoiding Scams in 2026

If you think “it won't happen to me,” think again. Scammers are getting smarter and today we have tips on how you can stay one step ahead in 2026. On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres sits down with Robyn Householder, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky to discuss avoiding scams this year. Visit https://www.bbb.org/ for more information. Remember to report any suspected scams to BBB Scam Tracker: https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker For additional questions, contact BBB at info@gobbb.org or call (615) 242-4222
MorningLine: Avoiding Scams in 2026 pt1
MorningLine: Avoiding Scams in 2026 pt2
MorningLine: Avoiding Scams in 2026 pt3
MorningLine: Avoiding Scams in 2026 pt4
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you think “it won't happen to me,” think again. Scammers are getting smarter and today we have tips on how you can stay one step ahead in 2026.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres sits down with Robyn Householder, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky to discuss scams.

Visit https://www.bbb.org/ for more information.

Remember to report any suspected scams to BBB Scam Tracker: https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker

For additional questions, contact BBB at info@gobbb.org or call (615) 242-4222

5 plus schedule

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.