NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Amplifying youth voices is the mission of Advocates for Women's And Kids' Equality -AWAKE's Student Advisory Board.

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by S'Kaila Colbert, AWAKE's Program Director, along with 2 students who have completed their terms: Blessyn Nkrumah & Alaena Smith.

For more information, scan the QR code below or visit AWAKE's website, awaketn.org