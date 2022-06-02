NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the baby formula shortage continues, many are asking how will they be feeding their babies. On today's MorningLine we talk to MTSU professor, Dr. Richard Tarpey, about the role supply chain played in this shortage, and how the regulations for this market makes it hard to import this product.
Baby Formula Shortage & Supply Chain Problems: MorningLine
Dr. Richard Tarpey- Prof. Dept. of Management,MTSU
Posted at 11:57 AM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 12:57:41-04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the baby formula shortage continues, many are asking how will they be feeding their babies. On today's MorningLine we talk to MTSU professor, Dr. Richard Tarpey, about the role supply chain played in this shortage, and how the regulations for this market makes it hard to import this product.
