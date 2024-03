NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Are we experiencing a healthy real estate market in Nashville? What are some basic things you should know when listing your home for sale?

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres welcomes back our resident real estate expert, Bernie Gallerani from Bernie Gallerani Real Estate, to discuss buying and selling homes.

Call (615) 488-8730 to reach Bernie's office.