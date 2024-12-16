BBB's 12 Scams of Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What are the tops scams that the Better Business Bureau says you need to watch out for this holiday season?

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Robyn Householder, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Middle TN and Southern KY, to discuss holiday scams.

Who to contact if you are a victim:

Better Business Bureau: file a complaint with your local BBB if you lost money or report a scam online at BBB.org/scamtracker.

Federal Trade Commission (FTC): file a complaint online at FTC.gov or call 877-FTC-Help.