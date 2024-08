NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — Did you know that one third of the human diet requires insect pollination, and honey bees perform the majority of pollination for those crops.

On this edition of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by David Thompson, President of the Tennessee Beekeepers Association to discuss beekeeping basics.

Click here for more information about the TN Beekeepers Association

Follow TN Beekeepers Association on FaceBook