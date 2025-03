NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville will be filled with hundreds of songwriters for the The 33rd annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival presented by Regions Tuesday, March 25, 2025 – Saturday, March 29, 2025.

On this episode of MorningLine Nick Beres is joined by Bart Herbison, Executive Director of Nashville Songwriters Association International(NSAI) and songwriter Jamie Floyd to discuss this years festival.

For more information, visit tinpansouth.com