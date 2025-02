NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The mission of the Metro Public Health Department is to protect, improve and sustain the health and well-being of all people in Metropolitan Nashville.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by Dr. Sanmi Areola, Director of Health for the Metro Nashville Public Health Department, to discuss the importance of public health and the services that they offer.

Click here for more information about Metro Public Health Department