Blood Cancers: What you need to know

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What is blood cancer? What are the main types of blood cancer? How is blood cancer diagnosed? What role does blood donation play in treatment of blood cancers?

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by Dr. Navneet Majhai, a hematologist and physician-in-chief of blood cancers at HCA Healthcare's Sarah Cannon Transplant and Cellular Therapy Network to discuss blood cancers.

HCA Healthcare is hosting blood drives at the following dates and times:



10/9/2026 at TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

10/12/2026 at TriStar Skyline Medical Center from 9 a.m. – Noon

10/23/2026 at TriStar Summit Medical Center from 7 a.m. – 11 a.m.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

You can reach the askSARAH cancer helpline in Nashville by calling (615) 514-240

or using their toll-free national number at (844) 482-4812.

The service is a dedicated, free, and confidential cancer helpline provided by the Sarah Cannon Cancer Network / TriStar Health.