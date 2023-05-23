Breaking the Stigma Around Mental Health

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Patrick Custer, National Director of Alumni for Promises Behavioral Health and Rooted Recovery Stories Podcast Host to discuss how to break the stigma around mental health.

Rooted Recovery Stories Podcast



Mental Health Resources:

Promises Behavioral Health



Services: Treatment for adults struggling with addiction, mental health & trauma

Ages: 18+

Levels of care: Detox, residential, and partial hospitalization

Financial: Commercial insurance & private pay

Contact/More Information: Call: (888) 648-4098

www.promisesbehavioralhealth.com

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline



Free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention, and crisis resources

Call: 988

Chat or learn more online: www.988lifeline.org

Volunteer Behavioral Health



Counseling

Medication management

Family support

Veterans support

Addiction treatment: Detox & Intensive outpatient programs

Many other related programs (please refer to website)

Ages: Child, teen, and adult

Financial: Grant funded financial assistance and most forms of insurance

Contact/More Information:

Call: 877-567-6051

www.vbhcs.org

TN Voices



Counseling

Family support

Ages: Child, teen, and adult

Financial: Sliding scale financial assistance available

Contact/More Information: Call: 800-670-9882

www.tnvoices.org

Elam Center



Detox, residential. Intensive outpatient and MAT for addiction treatment

Ages: 18+ for inpatient

Adolescent ages for outpatient care

Financial: Grant funded financial assistance and Medicaid

Contact/More Information: Call: 615-327-6256

Samaritan Center

