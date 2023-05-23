Breaking the Stigma Around Mental Health

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Patrick Custer, National Director of Alumni for Promises Behavioral Health and Rooted Recovery Stories Podcast Host to discuss how to break the stigma around mental health.
Rooted Recovery Stories Podcast
- www.rootedrecoverystories.com
- Instagram: www.instagram.com/rootedrecoverystories
- YouTube: https://youtube.com/@rootedrecoverystories
Mental Health Resources:
Promises Behavioral Health
- Services: Treatment for adults struggling with addiction, mental health & trauma
- Ages: 18+
- Levels of care: Detox, residential, and partial hospitalization
- Financial: Commercial insurance & private pay
- Contact/More Information: Call: (888) 648-4098
www.promisesbehavioralhealth.com
988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline
- Free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention, and crisis resources
- Call: 988
- Chat or learn more online: www.988lifeline.org
Volunteer Behavioral Health
- Counseling
- Medication management
- Family support
- Veterans support
- Addiction treatment: Detox & Intensive outpatient programs
- Many other related programs (please refer to website)
- Ages: Child, teen, and adult
- Financial: Grant funded financial assistance and most forms of insurance
- Contact/More Information:
- Call: 877-567-6051
- www.vbhcs.org
TN Voices
- Counseling
- Family support
- Ages: Child, teen, and adult
- Financial: Sliding scale financial assistance available
- Contact/More Information: Call: 800-670-9882
- www.tnvoices.org
Elam Center
- Detox, residential. Intensive outpatient and MAT for addiction treatment
- Ages: 18+ for inpatient
- Adolescent ages for outpatient care
- Financial: Grant funded financial assistance and Medicaid
- Contact/More Information: Call: 615-327-6256
Samaritan Center
- Services for co-occurring addiction and mental health treatment:
- 28-day residential treatment
- Transitional living
- Ages: 18+
- Financial: Grant funded financial assistance and Medicaid
- Contact/More Information: Call: 615-244-4802
- www.samctr.org