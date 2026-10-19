Breast Cancer Breakthroughs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New breakthroughs in breast surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Vanderbilt Health Breast Surgical Oncologist Denise Garcia shares details about her cutting-edge surgery earlier this year involving a real-time Intraoperative PET-CT scanner in the operating room. The Intraoperative PET-CT gives her real-time information about what cells are cancer and which are not, guiding her to cleaner margins. Garcia also discusses other new advances in breast cancer treatment, including combining medications for a truly personalized approach.

Vanderbilt Heath Breast Center

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