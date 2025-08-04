Building a Community Hub in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new community resource center anchored by two local nonprofits is under construction in North Nashville and they need your support to make it a reality.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by Sallie Hussey, CEO of Fifty Forward, and Charmin Bates, founder and CEO of Creative Girls Rock®, to talk about the collaboration of their two non-profits to create a new resource hub named Forward Creative Commons in North Nashville’s Bordeaux community.

