Building a Community Hub in North Nashville

A new community resource center anchored by two local nonprofits is under construction in North Nashville and they need your support to make it a reality. On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by Sallie Hussey, CEO of Fifty Forward, and Charmin Bates, founder and CEO of Creative Girls Rock®, to talk about the collaboration of their two non-profits to create a new resource hub named Forward Creative Commons in North Nashville’s Bordeaux community. Visit https://fiftyforward.org/thebordeauxcollaborative/ to make a donation.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new community resource center anchored by two local nonprofits is under construction in North Nashville and they need your support to make it a reality.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by Sallie Hussey, CEO of Fifty Forward, and Charmin Bates, founder and CEO of Creative Girls Rock®, to talk about the collaboration of their two non-profits to create a new resource hub named Forward Creative Commons in North Nashville’s Bordeaux community.

