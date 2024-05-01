Watch Now
Can college be affordable?

The cost of higher education is on the rise. What are some strategies for making college more affordable? On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres welcomes Jacob Lagesse, Director of New Student Financial Aid for the Office of Undergraduate Admissions at Trevecca Nazarene University, to discuss making college affordable. This show is paid for by Trevecca Nazarene University.
Posted at 10:08 AM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 11:08:34-04

This show is paid for by Trevecca Nazarene University

