NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What makes middle Tennessee a tough area for allergies? How do doctor's test for allergies? What type of allergy treatments are available?

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by his sinus surgeon, G. Lee Bryant, Jr. M.D. from Allergy & ENT Associates, to discuss allergies and your sinuses.

Call 615-889-8802 or visit myallergyent.com for more information.