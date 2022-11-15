Watch Now
Caregiver Awareness

Megan Powell & Dr. Shane Kuhlman
On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Megan Powell, a caregiver and Elizabeth Dole Foundation Fellow, and Dr. Shane Kuhlman, Chief Psychology Officer for Centerstone’s Research Institute. They discuss being a caregiver, the toll caregiving can have on not only individuals but the whole family, and resources that can help.
Posted at 10:31 AM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 11:31:35-05

For general inquiries about Centerstone’s services or to make an appointment, call 877-HOPE123 (877-467-3123). If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

For more information visit Centerstone's website.

