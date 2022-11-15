Caregiver Awareness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Megan Powell, a caregiver and Elizabeth Dole Foundation Fellow, and Dr. Shane Kuhlman, Chief Psychology Officer for Centerstone’s Research Institute. They discuss being a caregiver, the toll caregiving can have on not only individuals but the whole family, and resources that can help.

For general inquiries about Centerstone’s services or to make an appointment, call 877-HOPE123 (877-467-3123). If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

For more information visit Centerstone's website.