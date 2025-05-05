Caregivers' health matters too

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — May is Mental Health Month, and MHA of the MidSouth is focusing on advocating for Caregivers this month and reminding them that their health & mental health matters too.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by Caregiver Support Coordinator and Certified Dementia Specialist, Lynn Wood from Mental Health America of the MidSouth, to remind caregivers that taking care of themselves is essential to caring for others.

The Heart of Care live webinar is 5/6/2025 starting at 9am.

Visit www.mhamidsouth.org to register or to receive free mental health resources.

This episode was paid for by Mental Health America of the MidSouth.