NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Caring for an aging parent, spouse or other loved one can come with a lot of questions. From managing medical appointments and medications to finding transportation, housing or other resources, many families may suddenly find themselves taking on a caregiving role.

On this episode of MorningLine, Tiffany Cloud-Mann, Eldercare Coach and Community Partnerships Manager with AgeWell Middle Tennessee, discussed some of the challenges family caregivers face and where they can turn for guidance.

AgeWell Middle Tennessee’s Eldercare Coach program offers scheduled 30-minute phone consultations with a geriatric care professional, along with educational materials, decision-support tools and information about resources available across Middle Tennessee.

Watch the full MorningLine conversation above to learn more about navigating caregiving, planning for an aging loved one’s changing needs and finding resources that can help families along the way.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

AgeWell's Website: https://agewelltn.org/

Eldercare Coach Website: https://agewelltn.org/eldercarecoach

AgeWell Middle TN on Facebook

Call AgeWell: (615) 353-4235

Helpline Hours: M-Th 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. (CST)