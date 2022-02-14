Celebrating Black History Month: Inside Politics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the past several years, February has been celebrated nationwide as Black History Month. How did this tradition begin? Why was February chosen as the month Black History is celebrated? This year’s Black History month observance comes in the wake of controversy over how, or even if, the history of African Americans and race should be taught in this nation. And there are also concerns about whether new voting laws being adopted in some states create more challenges for black and brown people to exercise their suffrage. To discuss those topics, as well our city’s unique place in Civil Rights history, we welcome back Nashville historian David Ewing to INSIDE POLITICS.

