The homeless community is facing both challenges and opportunities. From new laws directly impacting the homeless population, to new commissions that could bring faster solutions, we discuss it with Glenn Cranfield, CEO of the Nashville Rescue Mission, on today's MorningLine. Tune in to learn more about the homeless crisis, and about the Nashville Rescue Mission.
Challenges and Opportunities Impacting the Homeless Community : MorningLine
Glenn Cranfield- CEO, Nashville Rescue Mission
Posted at 8:07 AM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 09:07:48-04
