Changes to SNAP and Medicaid Benefits You Need to Know

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Changes are coming for thousands of Tennesseans as a result of the passing on President Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres discusses the changes to SNAP and Medicaid benefits with Michele Johnson and Signe Anderson from the Tennessee Justice Center.

Tennessee Justice Center helps people with some public benefits enrollment or appeals issues with programs like TennCare, CoverKids and SNAP.

Call them at 615-255-0331 or visit https://www.tnjustice.org/ for more information.