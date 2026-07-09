CIVIL RIGHTS COMPLAINTS AGAINST DCS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State Representative Aftyn Behn discusses the response from families, former workers and others affected by Tennessee's Department of Children's Services. Behn filed requests for investigations with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights in February and June. Allegations in the complaints include systemic failures and civil rights violations, including:



Denial of services for children with disabilities

Falsification of case records

Sexual assault in DCS-certified homes

Failure to provide medical and mental health services to children in state care

Retaliation against parents and foster families who filed complaints or spoke out

Behn says the problem could be exacerbated by financial incentives. "This is something I learned through this process that is really important. Federal law incentivized state agencies like DCS to keep kids away from their parents rather than promoting reunification."

Behn continued, " The majority of these families either they made a bad decision or they are poor."

She cited a case in which a mother was unable to wash her child's coat. The mother was reported and has not been able to regain custody of her child for three years.

Behn says these decisions may not be as cut-and-dried as many Tennesseans view them.

To sign a petition or view the complaint letter go to:

AftynBehn.com/ChildrenOverChecks