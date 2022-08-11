Watch Now
NewsChannel5 +MorningLine

Actions

Cognitive Health on MorningLine

Dr. Paul Newhouse, Center for Cognitive Medicine at Vanderbilt
Dr. Paul Newhouse talks to Nick Beres about cognitive health and treatments including the new MIND study.
Posted at 9:45 AM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 10:45:12-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dr. Paul Newhouse talks to Nick Beres about cognitive health and treatments including the new MIND study. For More information about the MIND study you can visit mindstudy.org.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap