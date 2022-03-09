NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Someone could be deemed insane but competent to stand trial- what does that mean, and who determines that? On today's MorningLine, we are joined by Dr. Kimberly Brown, with VUMC, to talk about the process on determining someone's competency to stand trial, and what insanity means.
Competency Vs. Insanity: MorningLine
Dr. Kimberly Brown / Forensic Psychologist
