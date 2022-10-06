NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres talks with Diana Perez from Conexion Americas about Hispanic Heritage Month, Latin culture as well as services and programs offered by Conexion Americas. For more information or to make a donation, please visit Conexion Americas website.
Conexion Americas
Diana Perez - Associate Director of Marketing & Communication
Posted at 9:41 AM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 10:41:10-04
