Controversy Around Medical Records Release
Are your medical records safe? Today on MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Civil rights Attorney Abby Rubenfeld to discuss her clients lawsuit against Vanderbilt University Medical Center and their release of transgender patients medical record to the Attorney General's Office.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Are your medical records safe? Today on MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Civil Rights Attorney Abby Rubenfeld to discuss her clients lawsuit against Vanderbilt University Medical Center and their release of transgender patients medical record to the Attorney General's Office.
