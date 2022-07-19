NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's Vice-Mayor Jim Shulman joins us for MorningLine every month, to talk about issues impacting the city, and to take your questions and comments. Be sure to watch!
Conversation With The Vice-Mayor: MorningLine (July 2022)
Jim Shulman- Vice-Mayor, Metro Nashville
Posted at 9:53 AM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 10:53:16-04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's Vice-Mayor Jim Shulman joins us for MorningLine every month, to talk about issues impacting the city, and to take your questions and comments. Be sure to watch!
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.