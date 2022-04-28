NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What happens when someone is wrongfully convicted? Davidson County's District Attorney's Office created a special unit to review those cases. Today, we talk to Sunny Eaton, the Director of Conviction Review Unit to guide us through what that process looks like. Be sure to watch to learn more.
Conviction Reviews: What is the Process? : MorningLine
Sunny Eaton-Director of CRU, DA's Office
Posted at 9:13 AM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 10:13:07-04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What happens when someone is wrongfully convicted? Davidson County's District Attorney's Office created a special unit to review those cases. Today, we talk to Sunny Eaton, the Director of Conviction Review Unit to guide us through what that process looks like. Be sure to watch to learn more.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.