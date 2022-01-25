NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Republican party has proposed a redistricting map that could split some of our bigger cities in two or three different districts. On today's MorningLine, we talk about how that split could directly impact minorities. Our guest is Kendra Lee, Policy Manager for the Equity Alliance. Be sure to watch this interesting conversation.
Could Redistricting Impact Minorities? MorningLine
Kendra Lee with The Equity Alliance is Our Guest
Posted at 10:06 AM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 11:06:14-05
