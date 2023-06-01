On this segment of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Country Music Artist Curtis Braly to talk about COUNTRY PRIDE June 3 at City Winery benefitting The Trevor Project.
Posted at 10:21 AM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 11:21:08-04
Ticket and Event Information can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/country-pride-with-curtis-braly-and-friends-tickets-608929744257?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
