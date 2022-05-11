Watch
COVID-19 Latest: Are We Seeing an Uptick In Cases? MorningLine

Dr. Calvin Smith, Meharry Medical College
Posted at 11:11 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 12:11:06-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —On today's MorningLine, we offer you an update on COVID-19- are we seeing an uptick? To talk to us and offer a medical opinion, we are joined by Dr. Calvin Smith with Meharry Medical College. Be sure to watch to learn more.

