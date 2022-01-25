NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We've seen a huge surge on COVID-19 cases right after the Holidays. On today's MorningLine, we talk to Dr. Calvin Smith from Meharry Medical College about the Omicron variant and how it's affecting us. We also discuss the latest about vaccination. Be sure to watch!
COVID-19 Latest Numbers in Tennessee: MorningLine
Nick Beres Talks To Dr. Calvin Smith with MMC
Posted at 10:08 AM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 11:36:10-05
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We've seen a huge surge on COVID-19 cases right after the Holidays. On today's MorningLine, we talk to Dr. Calvin Smith from Meharry Medical College about the Omicron variant and how it's affecting us. We also discuss the latest about vaccination. Be sure to watch!
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.