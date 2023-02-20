Watch Now
Criminal Court Clerk

Howard Gentry
On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by the Criminal Court Clerk of Metropolitan Nashville and Davidson County, Howard Gentry, to discuss services that his office provides including expungements. There are two upcoming expungement events: February 24th – 25th, 10am – 1pm, at the UAW – 6207 Centennial Blvd. – Nashville, TN 37209 and an Expungement Clinic &amp; Indigency Docket, March 4th, 9am – 1pm at the McGruder Center – 25th Ave. N – Nashville, TN 37208. For more information, visit ccc.nashville.gov
Posted at 9:51 AM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 10:51:23-05

