NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by the Criminal Court Clerk of Metropolitan Nashville and Davidson County, Howard Gentry, to discuss services that his office provides including expungements.

There are two upcoming expungement events:



February 24th – 25th, 10am – 1pm, at the UAW – 6207 Centennial Blvd. – Nashville, TN 37209

Expungement Clinic & Indigency Docket, March 4th, 9am – 1pm at the McGruder Center – 25th Ave. N – Nashville, TN 37208. Qualifying individuals must come in the Criminal Court Clerk’s Office Compliance Dept. to be placed on Indigency Docket to have fees waived.



For more information, visit ccc.nashville.gov.