Crisis of Domestic Violence in TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Did you know 1 in every 4 women in the United States are victims of domestic violence?

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Sharon Roberson, President and CEO of the YWCA of Nashville and Middle Tennessee, to discuss services they offer for not only domestic violence victims but their pets.

If you are in danger, need to speak with an advocate, or have general questions about domestic violence,
please call the YWCA’s 24-hour Crisis & Support Helpline:
1-800-334-4628 or TEXT 615-983-5170

Click here for YWCA's website.
Click here to donate to Abbie's Safe Home.
Click here to find YWCA on Facebook.

