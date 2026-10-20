NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What’s sitting inside your medicine cabinet could pose a risk long after you no longer need it.

Crush the Crisis, an initiative that encourages people to safely dispose of unused and expired prescription medications as part of the broader fight against medication misuse and opioid addiction.

The program was started in Nashville in 2017 with Dr. Jeffrey Hodrick and has since grown into an HCA Healthcare-wide initiative.

MorningLine looks at how Crush the Crisis got started, why removing unneeded medications from the home matters, and how Middle Tennessee families can participate in Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 24.

TRISTAR HEALTH TO HOST “CRUSH THE CRISIS” PRESCRIPTION DRUG TAKE BACK DAY ON OCTOBER 24

For a list of all locations as well as accepted items, visit hcahealthcare.com/crushthecrisis

TriStar locations across Middle Tennessee participating in the Crush the Crisis prescription drug take back day:

9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

· TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center

355 New Shackle Island Road – Hendersonville, TN 37075

· TriStar Portland ER

105 Red Bud Dr – Portland, TN 37148

· TriStar Skyline Medical Center

3441 Dickerson Pike – Nashville, TN 37207

· TriStar Summit Medical Center

5655 Frist Blvd – Hermitage, TN 37076

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

· TriStar Horizon Medical Center

111 Highway 70E – Dickson, TN 37055

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

· TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center

391 Wallace Road – Nashville, TN 37211

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

· TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center

903 Memorial Blvd – Springfield, TN 37172

*hosted in the parking lot of CVS Pharmacy – Main Street

· TriStar Spring Hill ER

3001 Reserve Blvd – Spring Hill, TN 37174

· TriStar Mt. Juliet ER

100 Summit Blvd – Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

· TriStar Bellevue ER

7734 Highway 70 S – Nashville, TN 37221

· TriStar Nolensville ER

2000 Ava Pl – Nolensville, TN 37135

· TriStar Centennial Medical Center

2400 Patterson St – Nashville, TN 37203

· TriStar Ashland City Medical Center

313 N Main St – Ashland City, TN 37015

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

· TriStar East Nashville ER

800 Dickerson Pike – Nashville, TN 37207

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

· TriStar Century Farms ER

2127 Century Farms Pkwy – Antioch, TN 37013