NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The world of cryptocurrencies and digital assets is about the change, and will start seeing new regulations. What does that mean for you? How does it change the way you invest? Nick Beres is joined by professor Joshua White to answer these questions and to take your calls.
Cryptocurrencies & Digital Assets Regulation: MorningLine
Joshua White- Finance Professor at Vanderbilt
Posted at 12:59 PM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 13:59:02-04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The world of cryptocurrencies and digital assets is about the change, and will start seeing new regulations. What does that mean for you? How does it change the way you invest? Nick Beres is joined by professor Joshua White to answer these questions and to take your calls.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.